KANSAS CITY (AP) — A short game left a lasting memory for the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins became the record fourth team in the major leagues to win 100 games this season, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night behind two-run homers from Miguel Sanó and Ryan LaMarre in a game shortened to 6½ innings because of rain.
Minnesota, which plays the New York Yankees in the Division Series starting next Friday, reached the century mark in wins for just the second time in franchise history. The 1965 Twins went 102-60, then lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
“It was really cool,” said Rocco Baldelli, the Twins’ first-year manager. “We just had a moment as a group here in the clubhouse — it was really nice in a season full of really cool, exciting times and accomplishments.”
Houston, the Dodgers and the New York Yankees also have 100 wins. Before this year, the only seasons with as many as three 100-game winners were 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2017 and 2018.
Baldelli set a franchise record for a rookie manager, surpassing Joe Cronin’s 99 for the 1933 the Washington Senators.
“For us, it’s unbelievable, that’s great,” Sanó said. “Great team, good people, good coaches. It’s a big moment for Rocco—his first time out winning 100 games.”
ALONSO GETS RECORD: New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the season Saturday, breaking the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017.
Alonso hit a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway center field. The solo shot gave New York a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
As the 415-foot drive landed in the seats, Alonso raised both arms in triumph while running to first base, and Mets teammates came out of the dugout to congratulate the 24-year-old first baseman. Fans at Citi Field gave him a standing ovation, and Alonso raised both arms, tilted his head back and looked skyward as he stood in front of the dugout.
ATTENDANCE LAGGING: With some teams out of contention even before their first pitch, average attendance has dropped four years in a row for the first time since the commissioner’s office started tracking it in 1980.
San Francisco has dropped from 3.2 million fans at home to about 2.7 million, Seattle and Toronto both from 2.3 million to about 1.8 million. Baltimore drew 1.3 million, its lowest total at home in a non-strike shortened season since 1978. Kansas City’s 1.5 million is its lowest since 2006.
JUDGE NO. 1: Aaron Judge had the top-selling jersey in Major League Baseball for the third consecutive season.
The New York Yankees slugger beat out Bryce Harper, according to results released Friday by MLB.
Judge maintained the top spot despite missing more than a third of the season. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year entered Friday batting .272 with 26 home runs for the AL East champions.
Harper set a uniform sales record for any athlete in a 24-hour window after signing a $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in February. Since opening day, he’s ranked second in sales behind Judge, followed by NL MVP contender Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers had the fifth-most popular jersey. He didn’t crack the top 20 last season.
PAYROLL DUMP: Boston Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner intend to slash payroll to get under the luxury tax threshold next season, saying they fired Dave Dombrowski because of differing opinions on how to build for the future.
The pair made their first public comments Friday since parting with Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations, on Sept. 8. They said no matter who replaces Dombrowski, Alex Cora will return for a third season as manager.
Boston has had baseball’s highest payroll for two straight seasons and is on track to pay a $13 million luxury tax this year on a payroll of $243 million for purposes of the competitive balance tax, as it is formally known. That is $37 million over the tax threshold.
Next year’s threshold goes up to $208 million, and the Red Sox will be helped by the departure from the payroll of $56.82 million invested in five players: Rick Porcello ($20,625,000), Pablo Sandoval ($18,445,000), Mitch Moreland ($6.5 million), Steve Pearce ($6,250,000) and Eduardo Núñez ($5 million).
