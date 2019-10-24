CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs thought they needed a new voice in the dugout. They are banking on good ol' "Grandpa Rossy" to give them a spark.
The Cubs hired David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager Thursday, hoping the former catcher can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first since 2014. The three-year deal includes a club option for the 2023 season. Ross, who's never managed or even coached before, becomes the 55th manager in club history.
The 42-year-old Ross played the final two of his 15 major league seasons with the Cubs and was a revered leader on the 2016 team that won the World Series, ending the infamous championship drought dating to 1908. He spent the past three years in Chicago's front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon, one of the most successful managers in franchise history with a 471-339-1 record in five seasons.
"I'm honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cubs," Ross said in a statement. "My time with this organization has been special since the day I joined, so to continue with the club in this role is a blessing for which I'm so very thankful."
Ross played a huge role in reshaping the culture of the Cubs' clubhouse and was affectionately nicknamed "Grandpa Rossy" by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.
"A lot has been made, and rightfully so, of my connection to the 2016 World Series team, and the notion that I'll now be managing players I once counted on as teammates," Ross said. "Having those relationships going into this will be a bonus, no doubt about it. But those guys know I'll be the first to hold them accountable, the first to demand their best daily effort and the first to let them know about it if they give anything but their best."
PHILLIES NAME GIRARDI: Philadelphia hired former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler on Thursday. Girardi will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
PADRES GET THEIR MAN: The San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler, 38, from the Texas Rangers to take over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn't had a winning record in nine years, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
Tingler has most recently been on the Rangers' coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator. His only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs, including guiding Leones del Escogido to a 9-1 start in the Dominican Winter League.
