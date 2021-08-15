Arizona's Gilbert pitches no-hitter in first start

“Crazy,” Gilbert said. “It's not going to hit me for probably another day. I don't know what just happened.”

The 27-year-old Gilbert threw 102 pitches, including 64 strikes, against a San Diego lineup missing injured star Fernando Tatis Jr. Gilbert rarely delivered his fastball above 90 mph, but he effectively peppered the Padres with breaking pitches and leaned on his defense, which bailed him out on several hard-hit balls.

Pavin Smith caught a liner from Adam Frazier and then stepped on first to double off Pham in the fourth. There was a line drive snagged by Gilbert off Eric Hosmer to end the fifth. Third baseman Drew Ellis made a diving catch in the seventh. David Peralta made a leaping grab at the wall on Austin Nola’s long fly ball in the eighth.

Gilbert needed just three pitches to get through the eighth, setting up a dramatic ninth. Marte caught a line drive for the final out while charging from center field.

“I tried to tune out as much as I could,” Gilbert said. “But that last inning, I heard everything.”

Among those celebrating the first Diamondbacks no-hitter at home was Gilbert's family. They were also on hand for his debut in relief on Aug. 3.