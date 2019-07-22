WAVERLY — All baseball season long, the Charles City Comets have been waiting in the shadow of the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks.
After meeting three times in the regular season, all one-run games, with the Comets winning one, the two teams squared off Monday night in a Class 3A, District 6 final.
The result was not what many expected as the Comets came to town and defeated the Go-Hawks 7-3 and advanced to the substate finals on Thursday to play top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“We’ve been in a lot of tough games this year and I think it has made us a better team for a game like tonight,” Comets coach Tyler Downing said. “We put ourselves in these types of situations all year and now we are learning from that. The last couple games we have been able to leave a lot of our opponents runners on base, and we have been able to make them have to make the plays.
“We are a grind it out team, and we struggled during the season but we are playing some of our best ball. You want to be playing at your best in late July.”
Charles City showed plenty of patience early as they scratched a run across in the opening frame. JJ Ritter singled up the middle and Jace Cajthaml doubled him home for a slim 1-0 edge.
The Go-Hawks (24-15) produced a run in the fourth inning to tie the game, but the bats went silent from there. Brodey Key doubled then scored on Korbyn Dewey’s triple with just one out. Dewey stayed on third and that turned momentum over to the Comets.
The Comets (18-16) began the fifth inning with a double by Atticus Parrott, followed by a pair of walks to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed one run, then Ritter stepped to the plate and delivered a two-bagger that plated a pair of runs giving the Comets a big 4-1 lead.
“The last two weeks this team has really been playing well,” said Ritter. “We knew we could play with anyone because we played these guys to one-run games three times this year. I think the first run we got tonight kind of slowed them down, and when I got up to bat I just wanted to keep doing what I’ve been doing and that is relax and go for a solid hit.
“This feels great right now and I think we are peaking at the right time.”
The Go-Hawks put on a charge once again in their half of the fifth scoring a single run. What hurt was the fact that they left the bases loaded without producing another score.
“A couple times tonight we would make a run but then we would give it right back to them,” Go-Hawks coach Casey Klunder said. “We had some chances and did not get a hit. My hats off to Charles City because they did what they had to and they were the better team tonight.
“We have all the respect there is for Charles City and that whole program. We had two pretty good playoff games where we played well and Kurby (Vowels) pitched very well tonight and all season for us. We just didn’t get it done.”
The Comets put the exclamation point on their win in the sixth inning as they put up three more scores.
“We haven’t been this deep into the playoffs since 2010,” Downing said. “We have gotten so much better from game one to 33, and we have only committed two errors in our last nine games. We are playing well and we want to keep it going.”
Charles City 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 3
Charles City 100 033 0—7 7 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 000 111 0—3 7 2
Tait Arndt and Cole Reams. Kurby Vowels, Chance Key (5), Carson Graven (6) and Carter Langreck. WP—Tait Arndt (5-4), LP—Vowels (6-1). 3B—Korbyn Dewey (WSR). 2B—Colton Slinger (CC), JJ Ritter (CC), Jace Cajthaml (CC), Atticus Parrott (CC), .Brodey Key (WSR).
