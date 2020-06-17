You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep baseball: Mount Vernon holds off Columbus, 9-8
0 comments
METRO ROUNDUP

Prep baseball: Mount Vernon holds off Columbus, 9-8

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON — Waterloo Columbus rallied, but came up just short during a 9-8 road loss to Mount Vernon Wednesday night.

Mount Vernon followed a five-run third inning with four in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. Columbus answered with three in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth before Mount Vernon’s Jack Kragenbrink recorded the final two outs of a scoreless seventh inning.

Connor Knudtson and Caden Hartz led Columbus with three hits apiece. Hartz drove in three runs and Knudtson scored twice. The Sailors’ Carter Gallagher reached base and scored on three of his at bats.

Tuesday

WATERLOO COLUMBUS 11, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 8: Columbus held off a late rally to defeat Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tuesday night at Columbus High School.

Carter Gallagher led the Sailors (1-1) with four hits and three runs scored. Dallas Westhoff drove in four runs on two hits. Patrick Steele added two hits, including a triple.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-1) cut its deficit from eight runs to three after a five run sixth inning. Cullen Eiffler tripled home three runs during the rally.

Linescores

MOUNT VERNON 9, COLUMBUS 8

Columbus 021 032 0 — 8 10 3

Mount Vernon 004 400 x — 9 7 6

Alex Feldman, Joe Dunlay (3). Josh Haugse, Collin Swantz (4), Kayden Pendergrass (5), Clark Younggren (6), Jack Kragenbrink (7). WP — Haugse. LP — Feldmann. 2B — John Rausch, Knudtson, Caden Hartz, Carter Gallagher (Columbus), Aidan Nosek, Clark Younggren (MV).

COLUMBUS 11, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 200 005 1 — 8 8 3

Columbus 212 411 x — 11 14 3

Cullen Eiffler, Nick Tscherter (5). Connor Knudtson, Joe Dunlay (4), Kris Luke (6), Carter Gallagher (7). WP — Knudtson. LP — Eiffler. 2B — Aiden Wyatt (GR), Caden Hartz, Dallas Westhoff, Gallagher 2 (Columbus). 3B — Eiffler (GR), Patrick Steele (Col).

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Linescores

MOUNT VERNON 9, COLUMBUS 8

Columbus;021;032;0 -- 8;10;3

Mount Vernon;004;400;x -- 9;7;6

Alex Feldman, Joe Dunlay (3). Josh Haugse, Collin Swantz (4), Kayden Pendergrass (5), Clark Younggren (6), Jack Kragenbrink (7). WP -- Haugse. LP -- Feldmann. 2B -- John Rausch, Knudtson, Caden Hartz, Carter Gallagher (Columbus), Aidan Nosek, Clark Younggren (MV). 

COLUMBUS 11, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck;200;005;1 -- 8;8;3

Columbus;212;411;x -- 11;14;3

Cullen Eiffler, Nick Tscherter (5). Connor Knudtson, Joe Dunlay (4), Kris Luke (6), Carter Gallagher (7). WP -- Knudtson. LP -- Eiffler. 2B -- Aiden Wyatt (GR), Caden Hartz, Dallas Westhoff, Gallagher 2 (Columbus). 3B -- Eiffler (GR), Patrick Steele (Col).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Players called Rob Manfred's bluff. Where does baseball go from here?
Baseball

Players called Rob Manfred's bluff. Where does baseball go from here?

At first, it was a matter of pay. Before long, it became a matter of principle. Now, it might be a matter of time. It couldn't be much clearer that Major League Baseball and the Players Association won't reach an agreement on a pandemic-shortened season without fans unless the owners finally give in on paying the players 100% of their per-game salaries, especially given the parties' contrary ...

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News