Prep baseball: Mount Vernon holds off Columbus, 9-8

MOUNT VERNON — Waterloo Columbus rallied, but came up just short during a 9-8 road loss to Mount Vernon Wednesday night.
Mount Vernon followed a five-run third inning with four in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. Columbus answered with three in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth before Mount Vernon’s Jack Kragenbrink recorded the final two outs of a scoreless seventh inning.
Connor Knudtson and Caden Hartz led Columbus with three hits apiece. Hartz drove in three runs and Knudtson scored twice. The Sailors’ Carter Gallagher reached base and scored on three of his at bats.
Tuesday
WATERLOO COLUMBUS 11, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 8: Columbus held off a late rally to defeat Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tuesday night at Columbus High School.
Carter Gallagher led the Sailors (1-1) with four hits and three runs scored. Dallas Westhoff drove in four runs on two hits. Patrick Steele added two hits, including a triple.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-1) cut its deficit from eight runs to three after a five run sixth inning. Cullen Eiffler tripled home three runs during the rally.
Linescores
MOUNT VERNON 9, COLUMBUS 8
Columbus 021 032 0 — 8 10 3
Mount Vernon 004 400 x — 9 7 6
Alex Feldman, Joe Dunlay (3). Josh Haugse, Collin Swantz (4), Kayden Pendergrass (5), Clark Younggren (6), Jack Kragenbrink (7). WP — Haugse. LP — Feldmann. 2B — John Rausch, Knudtson, Caden Hartz, Carter Gallagher (Columbus), Aidan Nosek, Clark Younggren (MV).
COLUMBUS 11, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 200 005 1 — 8 8 3
Columbus 212 411 x — 11 14 3
Cullen Eiffler, Nick Tscherter (5). Connor Knudtson, Joe Dunlay (4), Kris Luke (6), Carter Gallagher (7). WP — Knudtson. LP — Eiffler. 2B — Aiden Wyatt (GR), Caden Hartz, Dallas Westhoff, Gallagher 2 (Columbus). 3B — Eiffler (GR), Patrick Steele (Col).
