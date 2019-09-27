Playoff-bound Brewers sweep Reds 5-3, close in on Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The carpeting in the Brewers’ clubhouse was still damp from all the bubbly and beer sprayed around the place only a dozen hours earlier. No matter. With a chance for an even bigger celebration ahead, Milwaukee locked in and kept on winning.
Orlando Arcia doubled with the bases loaded, and the Brewers shook off the fizz from their playoffs-clinching celebration to close on the NL Central division lead Thursday, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 for their seventh straight victory .
Milwaukee moved within one game of the idle Cardinals for first place heading into the final weekend, the same status as a year ago when the Brewers also were a game out with three to play. They caught the Cubs and then beat them at Wrigley Field in a one-game tiebreaker for the division title.
Milwaukee concludes with three games against the Rockies at Coors Field .
against the team it swept in the playoffs last year before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. The Cardinals host the Cubs.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing,” Counsell said “We need some help. It’s an uphill climb with three games to go, but we’ve given ourselves a chance. To get it to one game with three to play, you feel like you definitely put some heat on the Cardinals.”
Just like last year, the Brewers have used a sizzling September in their race toward the top. Despite losing 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich to a broken kneecap, the Brewers have won 18 of 20 and have the best September record in the majors at 20-4. Their seven-game winning streak matches their longest this season.
“Yeah, people don’t believe it, but here we are,” Arcia said through a translator .
