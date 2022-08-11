Players: Every MLB player should experience this game

DYERSVILLE – Wednesday afternoon former Major League Baseball star Frank Thomas, now part owner of the Field of Dreams movie site, announced there would be no third installment of the Field of Dreams game next year.

Thomas noted construction of youth sports complex around the site will prevent MLB from hosting the event.

But Thursday representatives of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds said they hope the game will return to Iowa in the future.

“It is clear it resonates,” Reds star first baseman Joey Votto said.

Cubs’ president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer talked with media prior to the game and says games like the one Thursday are important for Major League Baseball long term.

“It is so important,” Hoyer said. “The game isn’t guaranteed. We have to keep growing the game, keep having games like this…continue to grow the game with young people, grow the game outside our diehard fans.”

That same sentiment was shared.

“It brings people together that love the game,” Reds’ manager David Bell said. “It is a great example of what the game is all about.”

Cubs star Ian Happ said from the moment he and his teammates arrived at the Dubuque airport and bussed to the site, a roughly 40-minute commute the importance of the game and what it means to Iowa.

“You see how important it is,” Happ said. “I just think it is what baseball means to people…the family connection. Everybody has a story with how the fell in love with the game, what field they fell in love with the game, and you can feel in this place. It is real. You feel that here.”

Chicago catcher Wilson Contreras echoed those comments.

“I think this place is magic,” Contreras said. “The energy is real.”

Cubs’ manager David Ross said he felt the energy.

:”The feel when I got here,” Ross said. “I got the urge to run when I got on the field so I ran to our team picture. The moment you step out there you feel like a kid.”

The Cubs and Reds were welcomed with open arms by Iowans and the residents of Dyersville. As they drove in hundreds of fans line the roads from the city itself, to the porches on Lansing Road that lead to the field..

That was the overwhelming sentiment for the participants from Happ, Contreras, Ross, Votto and Bell.

“I woke up feeling a little different,” Bell said. “The excitement around it. I sensed that from our players and staff.

“It started to hit me as we drove on what is so special about this day. All the people who love this game, all the people who will be here, will watch on TV. It’s a group that loves the game. Really that is what I’ve been thinking about all day.”

“The welcome we got here was pretty humbling,” added Votto. “I don't think that is one way, both sides feel how special this is.”

All the coaches and players were asked if the game should come to Iowa after the announced one-year hiatus and Reds’ infielder Kyle Farmer summed it up best.

“I think it should,” Farmer said. “What they have done, created here is incredible. You walk out here…the guys in the locker room are still talking about how cool it is.

“I think every baseball player should experience this and you can tell how much it means to the people of Iowa. It is pretty cool.”