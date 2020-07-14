Peyton Williams grand slam delivers Bucks' extra-inning victory

WATERLOO - One-run games haven't been favorable situation for the Waterloo Bucks this season.
When Mankato (1-9) rallied to extend Tuesday night's game into extra innings against the Bucks (8-4), it was an ominous sign for a Waterloo team that is 1-3 in one-run games.
Bucks first baseman Peyton Williams made sure it would not be a 2-1 outcome. He blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th that had favorable distance over the right field wall, ending a two-game losing streak with a 5-1 win.
"I felt like I was off my timing all night tonight," said Williams who was 0-for-4 as he stepped into the box. "I knew I could have hit better tonight and when I went down in the count (1-2) Coach Casey (Harms) told me to just see the pitch and swing hard, but not at anything in the dirt.
"When I hit it I thought the right fielder got a pretty good jump and was going to get to it and make the catch."
With Cameron Thompson standing at third, a watch party stared the ball over the wall and Thompson came steaming home with the winning run. Patrick Ferguson and Xane Washington followed the winning train around the bases for the 5-1 victory.
"I got to first base and saw it was still flying," added Williams. "As I rounded the bag I saw it leave and knew we had won. I just wanted any kind of hit to get the win and this one will really help build my confidence."
Neither team scored through the first seven innings.
In the home half of the eighth, Jalen Smith walked and advanced to third on Oraj Anu's single. Ferguson belted the ball deep center to plate Smith.
"You think about it, we had a sophomore pitcher (Blake Corsentino) go six innings without letting up a run, then three straight freshmen came in and only surrendered one," Harms said. "I mean that says a lot about them to make the adjustments and take this to extra innings."
Waterloo opened the 9th with an out, but Mankato scratched home a single tally with back-to-back singles followed by a fielder's choice that led to Dylan Phillips tying the game.
Mankato opened the 10th frame threatening with more, but Emanuel Dean grounded into a inning-ending double-play. Williams then put an exclamation point on the Bucks' victory in the home half.
