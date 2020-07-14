Peyton Williams grand slam delivers Bucks' extra-inning victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO - One-run games haven't been favorable situation for the Waterloo Bucks this season.

When Mankato (1-9) rallied to extend Tuesday night's game into extra innings against the Bucks (8-4), it was an ominous sign for a Waterloo team that is 1-3 in one-run games.

Bucks first baseman Peyton Williams made sure it would not be a 2-1 outcome. He blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th that had favorable distance over the right field wall, ending a two-game losing streak with a 5-1 win.

"I felt like I was off my timing all night tonight," said Williams who was 0-for-4 as he stepped into the box. "I knew I could have hit better tonight and when I went down in the count (1-2) Coach Casey (Harms) told me to just see the pitch and swing hard, but not at anything in the dirt.

"When I hit it I thought the right fielder got a pretty good jump and was going to get to it and make the catch."

With Cameron Thompson standing at third, a watch party stared the ball over the wall and Thompson came steaming home with the winning run. Patrick Ferguson and Xane Washington followed the winning train around the bases for the 5-1 victory.