Patino homers, but Bucks drop 13-4 decision to Moondogs.

MANKATO – Alec Patino hit his third home run in four games but the Waterloo Bucks dropped a 13-4 decision to the Mankato Moondogs Thursday in Northwoods League action.

Patino went 2-for-5 and scored twice for the Bucks (1-3).

Mankato had three innings where it scored four runs, first, fourth and fifth.

Wednesday, the Bucks banged out 11 hits and used a six-run sixth to beat the Moondogs, 12-3.

Liam Critchett drove in three runs, while Cameron Cromer, Patino and Teige Lethert all drove in two.

Patino hit his second home run of the season and scored twice. Cromer, Lethert and Kaleb Knox all scored twice.

