NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Parker pitches Bucks to win

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – Keaton Parker gave up a pair of runs in the first and then he went into shutdown mode as he and two Waterloo relievers blanked the Eau Claire Express over the next eight innings in a 6-2 Northwoods League win Saturday at Riverfront Stadium.

Parker worked six innings allowing six hits and a pair of earned runs.

Cameron Hagan worked out of a bases-loaded no-out situation in seventh and worked two scoreless innings before Aaron Treloar closed out the game with a perfect ninth.

Waterloo trailed 2-1 in the fourth when it exploded for four runs, including a two-run Liam Critchett double. Ryan Grabosch, Raphael Pelletier also drove in runs in the inning, and Tynan Shahidi had a run-scoring ground out in the third.

