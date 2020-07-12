Northwoods League: Willmar stings Waterloo late for 2-1 win in 10

WATERLOO – Baseball can be a fickle beast at times.
Saturday night, the Waterloo Bucks scored 20 times on 17 hits, including two doubles and a pair of home runs in a 20-3 win over the Mankato Moondogs.
Less than 24 hours later, the Bucks bats were silenced in a 2-1 10-inning Northwoods League loss to the Willmar Stingers at Riverfront Stadium as Waterloo managed just seven hits.
“You have one that is easy for you and then you think the game is going to be easy and you have a game that punches you in the face,” Waterloo manager Casey Harms said. “That happened to us today. They are a good club.”
Waterloo got more than enough pitching to win the game as five pitchers limited the Stingers to just seven hits and shutdown Willmar for the first seven innings.
But Kyle Manzardo hit his third home run of the season with the two outs in the eighth to tie the game at 1-all, and then in the 10th, with the league using its modified ‘International rule’ for extra innings where a runner starts the inning at second, pushed across the game winner on Jaxon Hallmark’s sacrifice fly to centerfield that plated Harry Schnurbusch.
In Waterloo’s half of the 10th, a hard shot by Dalton Shuffield that looked like it would find green in right field was speared by a stretching Willmar second baseman Griffen Cheney, who would then double off the Bucks’ runner at second for a double play. Alonzo Rubalcaba and Cameron Thompson followed with singles, but Tanner Brown caught Levi Usher looking to close out the win for the Stingers.
“Once you get to extra innings, I don’t think we won one of those last year, it is just kind of weird and weird stuff can happen,” Harms said. “Obviously we got doubled up there in a bad situation. We pitched fine. We made one mistake and got punished for it.”
Waterloo had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Patrick Ferguson, who had ringing single in the second, hammered his third home run of the season over the right-centerfield fence, a two-out blast. But the Bucks would have a runner reach as far as second only twice more over the final six innings.
“We have a good line up, one through nine, no matter who is in it,” Ferguson said. “Our pitching staff did a good job putting up zeros and overpowering a lot of guys. That was fun to see.
“Better,” Ferguson added of his hitting. “I’m working through some things. My timing is getting better. I’m just getting back into the swing of it. That whole quarantine for a lot of people was tough, obviously. So a lot of us are just trying to get back in a groove.”
The loss dropped Waterloo to 7-3 on the season, with all three of the losses by a single run, and into a tie for first in the Iowa-Minnesota Pod with Willmar, who the Bucks will host tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
“It’s been promising,” Ferguson said. “The games we have lost we could play better baseball. I think better baseball will be seen with routine and consistency.”
