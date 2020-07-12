Northwoods League: Willmar stings Waterloo late for 2-1 win in 10

“Once you get to extra innings, I don’t think we won one of those last year, it is just kind of weird and weird stuff can happen,” Harms said. “Obviously we got doubled up there in a bad situation. We pitched fine. We made one mistake and got punished for it.”

Waterloo had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Patrick Ferguson, who had ringing single in the second, hammered his third home run of the season over the right-centerfield fence, a two-out blast. But the Bucks would have a runner reach as far as second only twice more over the final six innings.

“We have a good line up, one through nine, no matter who is in it,” Ferguson said. “Our pitching staff did a good job putting up zeros and overpowering a lot of guys. That was fun to see.

“Better,” Ferguson added of his hitting. “I’m working through some things. My timing is getting better. I’m just getting back into the swing of it. That whole quarantine for a lot of people was tough, obviously. So a lot of us are just trying to get back in a groove.”

The loss dropped Waterloo to 7-3 on the season, with all three of the losses by a single run, and into a tie for first in the Iowa-Minnesota Pod with Willmar, who the Bucks will host tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

“It’s been promising,” Ferguson said. “The games we have lost we could play better baseball. I think better baseball will be seen with routine and consistency.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.