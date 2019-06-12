DULUTH, Minn. -- The Waterloo Bucks scored 23 runs to sweep a Northwoods League doubleheader from the Duluth Huskies Wednesday.
After taking the opener, 13-4, Waterloo jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings in the night cap en route to a 10-3 victory.
Bennett Hostetler went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the second game to pace the Bucks offensive attack. Mike Nyisztor, Jake Gitter, Patrick Ferguson and Greg Anderberg all collected two hits for Waterloo, which ran its win streak to three as the Bucks (9-8) surged into a tie for first in the Great Plains East Division with La Crosse
In the opener, Waterloo fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first, but scored twice in the second, three times in the third, once in the fourth and four more in the fifth to pull away from Duluth.
Eight different Bucks batters had RBI's in the game, led by Alonzo Rubalcaba, who went 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs. He also had a pair of walks as Waterloo took advantage of 11 free passes Duluth issued. Dylan Phillips had a double and a triple for Waterloo.
Starter Austin VanDeWiele tossed six effective innings to earn the win, and reliever Jack Parisi threw three scoreless frames to earn the save.
Waterloo and Duluth wrap up a four-game series in Duluth today at 6:35 p.m., before the Bucks return home to host Thunder Bay on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
