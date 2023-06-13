WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks broke a six-game losing streak on Monday with a 7-5 win over the La Crosse Loggers.

The Bucks took a 3-0 lead over the course of the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning.

The Loggers surged ahead to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth.

With two outs Cole Hill on first, Waterloo managed to scratch across four runs to win the contest in a walk-off. A bases-loaded walk to Jesup product Brodie Kresser made it a 5-4 ball game.

Drake Westcott put the ball in play to score the winning runs as an error by Loggers right fielder Dylan Kordic allowed three runs to score.

Kresser and Blake Burris both hit home runs. Kresser hit a two-run blast in the third while Burris hit a solo shot in the first. Kresser went 2-of-4 with a double in addition to the home run.

The Bucks platooned three pitchers in the contest, getting the most out of Patrick Mastrian, who threw 6.2 innings with 10 strike outs while allowing six hits and two earned runs.

The Bucks (5-10) are back in action tonight at home against La Crosse in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Riverfront.

Linescore Waterloo 7, La Crosse 5 LAC;000;200;003 - 5;10;2 WAT;102;000;004 - 7;11;3 Ben Zeigler-Namoa, Logan Runde (3), Mitch Wood (8), Christian Maceda (9) and Jack Collins. Patrick Mastrian, Drew Scherbenske (7), Jakub Amado (9) and Cortlan Castle. WP - Mastrian. LP - Zeigler-Namoa. 2B - LAC: Seth Cox, Zeigler-Namoa. WAT: Bodie Kresser, Cole Hill. HR - WAT: Kresser, Blake Burris.