Northwoods League: Waterloo shuts down Rochester

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Starting pitcher Dusty Schramm picked up his first win of the season for Waterloo (15-8) as the Bucks moved into the lead atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod. Schramm allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Tate Kuehner and Christian McGowan combined for 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief.