You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Northwoods League: Waterloo shuts down Rochester
0 comments
top story
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Waterloo shuts down Rochester

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO -- A trio of pitchers combined for a shutout Monday as the Waterloo Bucks secured a 6-0 win over Rochester at Riverfront Stadium.

Starting pitcher Dusty Schramm picked up his first win of the season for Waterloo (15-8) as the Bucks moved into the lead atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod. Schramm allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Tate Kuehner and Christian McGowan combined for 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Leadoff hitter Xane Washington doubled with a pair of RBIs to lead Waterloo’s offense. Levi Usher scored twice and drove in a run.

In total, Waterloo out-hit the Honkers, 8-5, without committing any errors.

Waterloo will make a return trip to Rochester Tuesday night for a 6:35 p.m. game.

+1 
Dusty Schramm

Schramm

 Courtesy Photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News