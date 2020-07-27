Northwoods League: Waterloo shuts down Rochester

WATERLOO -- A trio of pitchers combined for a shutout Monday as the Waterloo Bucks secured a 6-0 win over Rochester at Riverfront Stadium.
Starting pitcher Dusty Schramm picked up his first win of the season for Waterloo (15-8) as the Bucks moved into the lead atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod. Schramm allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Tate Kuehner and Christian McGowan combined for 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
Leadoff hitter Xane Washington doubled with a pair of RBIs to lead Waterloo’s offense. Levi Usher scored twice and drove in a run.
In total, Waterloo out-hit the Honkers, 8-5, without committing any errors.
Waterloo will make a return trip to Rochester Tuesday night for a 6:35 p.m. game.
