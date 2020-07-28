Northwoods League; Waterloo rallies to win fourth in-a-row

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five different players collected two hits or more as the Waterloo Bucks rallied to collect their fourth consecutive victory Tuesday, 8-7, over the Rochester Honkers in Northwoods League action.

The victory and the win streak have propelled Waterloo (16-8) into a one-game lead over Willmar (14-8) in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

Tuesday, the Honkers jumped on Waterloo early with a four-run first inning, but the Bucks immediately responded.

Peyton Williams hit a three-run homer in the top of the second to make it 4-3.

Waterloo trailed 6-4 in the fifth before Cameron Thompson hammered a two-run single to tie it. Thompson then scored the go-ahead run on a Brett McCleary single.

Xane Washington, Patrick Ferguson, Jalen Smith, Thompson and Williams all had two hits for Waterloo. Thompson and Williams each drove in three runs, Washington had a pair of doubles.

Simon Graf earned the win, while Zach Button recorded his third save.

Waterloo is off until it hosts Mankato Friday at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo 8, Rochester 7

Waterloo 031 030 100 — 8 13 1