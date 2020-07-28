You are the owner of this article.
Northwoods League; Waterloo rallies to win fourth in-a-row
breaking
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League; Waterloo rallies to win fourth in-a-row

Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five different players collected two hits or more as the Waterloo Bucks rallied to collect their fourth consecutive victory Tuesday, 8-7, over the Rochester Honkers in Northwoods League action.

The victory and the win streak have propelled Waterloo (16-8) into a one-game lead over Willmar (14-8) in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

Tuesday, the Honkers jumped on Waterloo early with a four-run first inning, but the Bucks immediately responded.

Peyton Williams hit a three-run homer in the top of the second to make it 4-3.

Waterloo trailed 6-4 in the fifth before Cameron Thompson hammered a two-run single to tie it. Thompson then scored the go-ahead run on a Brett McCleary single.

Xane Washington, Patrick Ferguson, Jalen Smith, Thompson and Williams all had two hits for Waterloo. Thompson and Williams each drove in three runs, Washington had a pair of doubles.

Simon Graf earned the win, while Zach Button recorded his third save.

Waterloo is off until it hosts Mankato Friday at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo 8, Rochester 7

Waterloo 031 030 100 — 8 13 1

Rochester 411 000 1 — 7 7 2

Alec Huertas, Gavin Lizik (4), Simon Graf (5), Carter Lyles (7), Beau Balado (8), Zach Button (8) and Brett McCleary. Tanner Cunha, AJ Campbell (3), Chris Stefl (7), Stone Churby (9) and T. Tweedt. WP – Graf (1-0). LP – Campbell (0-2). Save – Button (3). 2B – Washington (Wat) 2, Anu (Wat). Williams (Wat). HR – Williams (Wat). Matthews (Roc), Moore (Roc).

