ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks dropped their second consecutive game with a 5-4 loss to the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday night.

The Bucks took an early lead with two runs in the top of the second.

With two outs, the Bucks scored on back-to-back singles from Brandon Fish and Aaron Ujimori.

Although the Honkers quickly tied the contest with one run in the second and third innings, Waterloo wrestled the lead back.

Fish scored on a Christian Smith single just before a the Honkers managed to catch Smith attempting to reach second, ending the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Cole Hill made it a 4-2 Waterloo advantage with a single that scored Blake Burris from third.

A solo home run by Rochester left fielder Kimo Fukofuka cut the Waterloo lead to just 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Two Honkers runs in the bottom of the seventh provided Rochester its first lead and the win as Waterloo failed to answer in the final two innings.

Waterloo closed out the contest with four runs on nine hits. On the mound, the Bucks platooned three pitchers–Patrick Mastrian, Ethan Alexander and Aaron Savary. The Bucks allowed 11 hits and five earned runs with only five strikeouts.

With the loss, Waterloo fell to 4-6 on the season and sit in fourth place in the Great Plains East. However, the Bucks sit one game back of second place and four games back of first. The Honkers own first place with a record of 8-2.