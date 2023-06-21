THUNDER BAY, Ont. – After rallying to take a 8-7 lead with four runs in the eighth inning, the Waterloo Bucks lost in walk-off fashion to the Thunder Bay Border Cats Tuesday in Northwoods League action.

A Drake Westcott double to right plated Marcus Heusohn and Christian Smith as part of a four-run rally in the eighth pushed the Bucks into the league.

Thunder Bay, however, tied the game on a wild pitch and then won it when Logan Johnstone was hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

Waterloo lead 4-0 after the first two innings, but Thunder Bay rallied to take a 6-4 lead by scoring three runs in each of the third and fourth innings.

Brandon Fish drove in three runs for the Bucks, while Michael Lippe and Westcott each drove in two to power Waterloo’s offense. Lippe hit his first home run of the season in the top of the first.

On Monday, it was almost an exact replay of the Tuesday game.

Waterloo rallied with three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 3-1 lead only to see the Border Cats rally for three runs in the bottom of the inning en route to a 4-3 victory.

Westcott delivered a key two-run single during the Bucks rally. Marcus Heusohn went 2-for-4 and scored for Waterloo.

Ty Roder gave the Bucks a quality start going six innings allowing five hits, a walk and one run while striking out seven.