ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks improved to 7-10 on the season with a 4-2 win over the division-leading Rochester Honkers (11-6) on Thursday.

Blake Burris powered the upset victory with two hits in five at-bats. Both of Burris's hits ended up going for extra-bases as doubles.

Waterloo took a 3-0 lead in the top of third which proved insurmountable as Rochester scored one run in the fourth and seventh before the Bucks insured their win with a run in the eighth.

Johnny Blake earned the win on the mound, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts.

The Bucks host the Honkers at 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo. The three-game homestand includes games against the Duluth Huskies on Saturday and Sunday at 6:35 p.m. and 2:35 p.m., respectively.

Linescore Waterloo 4, Rochester 2 WAT;003;000;010 - 4;9;0 ROC;000;100;100 - 2;5;2 Johnny Blake, Korey Bunselmeyer (5), Kade Douglas (8) and Cortlan Castle. Daniel Zang, Will Lavin (4), Greyson Christian (8), Jacob Bosse (9) and Ian Daugherty. WP - Blake. LP - Zang. 2B - WAT: Ben Wilmes, Blake Burris 2. 3B - ROC: Paul Schoenfield.