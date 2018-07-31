Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Sam Thoresen pitched six innings of shutout baseball as the Waterloo Bucks topped the Bismarck Larks, 7-1, Tuesday in Northwoods League baseball action.

Thoresen allowed just three hits, while working around four walks to improve to 2-2.

He got all the runs he needed in the top of the second when Carmen Sclafani hit a three-run home run driving in Myles Emmerson and Angelo Altavilla.

The Bucks tacked on two more in the third and two more in the seventh as four Waterloo players collected two hits -- Brendan Huet, Emmerson, Altavilla and Dawnoven Smith.

Bismarck scored its only run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bucks and Larks played a day-night doubleheader today with the first game starting at 11:05 a.m.

