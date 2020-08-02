Northwoods league: St. Cloud snaps Bucks' streak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Three St. Cloud Rox pitchers combined to throw seven shutout innings as the Rox snapped the Waterloo Bucks’ six-game win streak with a 3-2 Northwoods League win Sunday.

After Waterloo jumped on St. Cloud for a 2-0 lead in the second inning, RJ Martinez, Nate Pearson and Noah Myhre shut down the Bucks’ bats.

Then, the Rox scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth to rally for the victory. The game winning run came on a Jordan Barth sacrifice fly to that scored Tyler Finke, who had been walked to open the inning.

Myhre pitched three scoreless innings allowing two hits and two walks, but he also recorded four strikeouts while improving to 2-0.

Waterloo took its 2- 0 as Alfonzo Rubalcaba doubled home Dalton Shuffield with one out and Rubalcaba would later score on Xane Washington’s sacrifice fly.

The Bucks stranded nine runners on base. Peyton Williams went 3-for-4, and Jalen Smith was 2-for-4.

Ben Olson worked six innings allowing just four hits and a run while walking just one and striking out four.

Waterloo and St. Cloud play again Monday night in a 7:05 p.m. start.

