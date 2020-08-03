Northwoods League: Rox handle Bucks for second-straight night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A five-run fifth inning propelled the St. Cloud Rox to a second consecutive Northwoods League win over the Waterloo Bucks Monday.

Holding onto a 3-2 lead in the fifth, the Rox took advantage of three walks and two Bucks errors to score five runs en route to a 12-5 victory.

The loss dropped Waterloo into a tie for first in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod with Willmar as both finished the evening at 18-10. The Bucks had won six-straight before the back-to-back losses.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Dalton Shuffield double to centerfield to score Tristan Peterson. After stealing third, Shuffield scored on Brett McCleary’s ground out to short stop to get the Bucks to within 3-2.

St. Cloud added four more insurance runs in the eight as the Rox took advantage of 10 walks issued by seven different Waterloo pitchers.

Xane Washington had a run-scoring double, Oraj Anu scored on a wild pitch and Jalen Smith had a RBI-single in the top of the ninth to produced the Bucks’ other runs.

Waterloo returns to action tonight at Rochester, before returning home to host the Honkers Wednesday in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Riverfront Stadium.

