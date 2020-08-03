You are the owner of this article.
Northwoods League: Rox handle Bucks for second-straight night
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Rox handle Bucks for second-straight night

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A five-run fifth inning propelled the St. Cloud Rox to a second consecutive Northwoods League win over the Waterloo Bucks Monday.

Holding onto a 3-2 lead in the fifth, the Rox took advantage of three walks and two Bucks errors to score five runs en route to a 12-5 victory.

The loss dropped Waterloo into a tie for first in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod with Willmar as both finished the evening at 18-10. The Bucks had won six-straight before the back-to-back losses.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Dalton Shuffield double to centerfield to score Tristan Peterson. After stealing third, Shuffield scored on Brett McCleary’s ground out to short stop to get the Bucks to within 3-2.

St. Cloud added four more insurance runs in the eight as the Rox took advantage of 10 walks issued by seven different Waterloo pitchers.

Xane Washington had a run-scoring double, Oraj Anu scored on a wild pitch and Jalen Smith had a RBI-single in the top of the ninth to produced the Bucks’ other runs.

Waterloo returns to action tonight at Rochester, before returning home to host the Honkers Wednesday in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Riverfront Stadium.

1030Shuffield-Dalton

Shuffield

St. Cloud 12, Waterloo 5

Waterloo;000;200;003  --  5;6;3

St. Cloud;021;050;04x  --  12;7;0

Nolan Meredith, Braeden Levandowski (4), Carter Lyles (5), Jack Radford (6), CJ Morris (7), Zach Miller (8), David Vial Jr (8) and McCleary. Landen Bourassa, Josh Gainer (5), Justin Wick (7), Nate Peterson (8) and Rombach. WP – Gainer (1-0). LP – Meredith (0-2). 2B – Shuffield (Wat), Norman (STC), Pintar (STC), Washington (Wat).

