Northwoods League: Rochester blanks Waterloo, 4-0

WATERLOO - The task for claiming the Minnesota-Iowa Pod division for the Waterloo Bucks was simple. Win the final four games and the title comes to Waterloo.
The Bucks (25-12) entered the game in the drivers seat with a one-game lead over the St. Cloud Rox, and had the last place Rochester Honkers (6-26) for the next three games.
The Honkers season was all but over as they sported the worst scoring offense and a pitching staff that was near the bottom in all categories.
It was proven Saturday night, in front of more than 1,000 at Riverfront Stadium, that statistics mean very little as the Honkers stifled the Bucks bats and made the path to a title that much more difficult for the home team, as the Bucks lost 4-0, halting a four-game win streak.
The Rox (23-12) had the night off, but picked up a half game while idle and now the Bucks need to buckle down and finish off the Honkers with a sweep of the final two games. Before Saturday's game, the Honkers were 0-9 versus Waterloo.
The Bucks could not get their bats swinging against the weaker Honkers hurlers, and dropped into a quick 1-0 hole in the first inning.
"You know we gave up two doubles in that first inning and that was pretty much it," said Bucks skipper Casey Harms. "I thought (Dylan) Gotto was great on the mound and pitched good enough to win. We just didn't hit well."
Pitching ruled the game over the next seven frames as neither team could mount any attack.
The Bucks had a great chance to take the lead in the seventh with short stop Ethan Copeland taking care of all three batters in the inning.
Rochester catcher Ty Hamilton hit a scorcher up the middle that Copeland had to dive for. The Cedar Rapids native came up with the stop and gunned down Hamilton at first.
The next batter, Logan Sanders, poked a shot between third and short that Copeland had to fully extend to get the catch for the second out.
A routine ground out to Copeland ended the inning giving the Bucks the momentum.
The Bucks biggest threat came in the seventh stanza when Ethan Copeland led off with a double. Copeland advanced to third with one down, but never reached home as a ground out and fly ball out kept the goose egg on the board for the home team.
The Honkers added a pair of insurance runs in the top half of the eighth inning with four consecutive hits, scratching two runs across the plate.
"We have about one fourth of our team that we had in the beginning and these guys have been pretty much thrown into this situation," said Harms. "We came out to win today and these guys really want to win, it has just been a difficult situation for them to be thrown into."
"There is still three games to play and we still have the lead," added Harms. "The guys are still getting used to being in this situation and we will try and put it all together in the next game."
The Bucks will try to right the wrong today as they travel to Rochester looking to get momentum back to finish the race.
