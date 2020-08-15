Northwoods League: Rochester blanks Waterloo, 4-0

Pitching ruled the game over the next seven frames as neither team could mount any attack.

The Bucks had a great chance to take the lead in the seventh with short stop Ethan Copeland taking care of all three batters in the inning.

Rochester catcher Ty Hamilton hit a scorcher up the middle that Copeland had to dive for. The Cedar Rapids native came up with the stop and gunned down Hamilton at first.

The next batter, Logan Sanders, poked a shot between third and short that Copeland had to fully extend to get the catch for the second out.

A routine ground out to Copeland ended the inning giving the Bucks the momentum.

The Bucks biggest threat came in the seventh stanza when Ethan Copeland led off with a double. Copeland advanced to third with one down, but never reached home as a ground out and fly ball out kept the goose egg on the board for the home team.

The Honkers added a pair of insurance runs in the top half of the eighth inning with four consecutive hits, scratching two runs across the plate.