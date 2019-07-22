WATERLOO — Dylan Phillips went 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs as the Waterloo Bucks rolled to a 9-1 win over the St. Cloud Rox Monday in Northwoods League baseball action at Riverfront Stadium.
The victory was Waterloo’s third straight.
Phillips was the only Bucks to collected multiple hits in the game as he increased his season average to .325.
Blake Wagenseller drove in two, and Trey Leonard scored three times from his lead-off slot.
Waterloo scored early and continued to build its lead through the game, breaking it open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to push its lead to 7-1.
Noah Conlon and three relievers combined to limit St. Cloud to just four hits. Conlon worked five innings to pick up his first win of the season.
St. Cloud and Waterloo square off again tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront.
MLB DREAM SHOWCASE: A pair of Bucks’ — Phillips and catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba have been selected to participate in the 2019 Northwoods League Major League Dream Showcase in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 6.
You have free articles remaining.
The double header features games at 4:05 p.m. and 7:35 p.m.
The annual showcase features the top players in the NWL who were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball scouts. The players will participate in a day of workouts in front of scouts and then followed by the doubleheader.
Phillips and Rubalcaba will play in the 4:05 p.m. game.
Waterloo 9, St. Cloud 1
St. Cloud 000 100 000 — 1 4 2
Waterloo 102 402 00x — 9 7 2
B. Fint, D. Garrett (2), R. Ahern (4), J. Stock (7), D. Montgomery (8) and B. Tinsman. N. Conlon, D. Colwell (6), B. Lockwood (7), B. Vial (9) and A. Rublacaba. WP — Conlon (1-1). LP — Fint (0-1). 2B — STC: Barth, Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.