WATERLOO — Following a long drive home from Canada, the Waterloo Bucks struggled to put hits together Saturday night during a 1-0 loss to Mankato at Riverfront Stadium.
Bucks clean-up hitter Dylan Phillips finished 3-for-3 but Patrick Ferguson was his only other teammate to record a hit as Waterloo fell to 31-34 overall and 11-15 in the second half.
Mankato (31-34, 16-13) scored the game’s lone run on a home run by Josh Elvir that led off the seventh inning.
Waterloo starter Jack Parkinson struck out seven with no walks and five hits allowed over six shutout innings. Alec Holcomb surrendered that lone home run in three innings of relief.
Fabian Muniz worked eight innings of shutout baseball for Mankato with seven strikeouts, four hits allowed and two walks. Jack Pilcher worked around one walk in the ninth inning for the save.
These teams return to action 2 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.
Mankato 1, Waterloo 0
Mankato 000 000 100 — 1 5 0
Waterloo 000 000 000 — 0 4 0
Muniz, Pilcher (9) and Maynard. Parkinson, Holcomb (7) and Rubalcaba. WP — Muniz. LP — Holcomb. HR — Elvir.
