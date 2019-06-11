{{featured_button_text}}
DULUTH, Minn. -- Adam Ketelsen and  Jimmy Smiley combined to shutdown the Duluth Huskies as the Waterloo Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Huskies Tuesday in Northwoods League action.

A four-run second inning gave Waterloo a 4-3 lead, and Ketelsen and Smiley did not allow another run over the final seven innings.

Ketelsen picked up his second win of the season, while Smiley was dominate allowing no hits in his four innings of work while he struck out four and walked just one.

Ketelsen had seven strike outs in his five innings of work.

Patrick Ferguson and Dylan Phillips had doubles for the Bucks, while Alonzo Rubalcaba scored twice.

Waterloo and Duluth play a doubleheader today.

