Northwoods League: Honkers fly past Bucks

WATERLOO – Rochester struck for five runs in the first inning as the Honkers downed the Waterloo Bucks, 6-2, Tuesday in a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium.

Kimo Fukofuka hammered a three-run home run in the first inning to ignite the Honkers big inning.

After giving up the five spot in the first, Waterloo starter Owen Puk settled in and allowed no hits over the next four innings while striking out five.

Unfortunately, Waterloo’s bats could not find an answer for Rochester starter Frank Craska.

Craska needed just 73 pitches to work into the eighth inning before being relieved after allowing five hits and a pair of earned runs. He walked one and struck out one.

Jake Wilhoit homered in the seventh for Waterloo, and Cameron Cromer drove in Waterloo’s other run.

