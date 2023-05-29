Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – The Rochester Honkers dealt a 6-3 loss to the Waterloo Bucks in their Memorial Day Northwoods League home opener Monday.

Waterloo started solid and got out to a 2-0 lead after four innings but collapsed in the fifth and sixth innings as Rochester surged into the lead behind multiple two-out rallies.

“We played extremely well defensively. If we hadn’t played well defensively, that could’ve been a lot worse.” said field manager Darrell Handelsman. “But… when you get two outs and nobody on, that should be a zero-run inning for sure.”

After three innings without a man on base, Brodie Kresser broke Jon Rossi’s perfect game with a single for their first hit of the game. After Brandon Anderson was struck out, Drake Westcott crashed a two-run shot over the left-center fence to get the Bucks to a 2-0 lead.

“I just got… a good pitch, put a good swing on it and a good outcome on the swing,” Westcott said. “And you’ve just got to keep going.”

The Honkers tied the game back up the top of the fifth with an RBI single by Alec Gomez and a double by Jared Davis. However, a tagout by Jayson Willers stopped Rochester from getting the go-ahead.

Rochester took the lead in the sixth on a two-run double by Petey Craska.

The game went scoreless again until the ninth inning until another two-out rally got the bases loaded for the Honkers and Kimo Fukafuko drove in one more run. At the bottom of the ninth inning, Waterloo tried a two-out comeback of its own. Michael Lippe punched in an RBI double, followed by a walk to load the bases before the Honkers recorded a strike out to end the game.

Run support was another issue for the Bucks, who only managed to get five hits. But Westcott did prove himself to be effective as a hitter, going three-for-four at the plate with two of their three RBIs. Handelsman chalked up the clunky hitting to it being early in the season and expects the offense to improve soon.

“We’ll continue to have better at-bats, I’m sure – it’s always that the pitching is usually a little ahead of the hitting at the beginning of the summer,” he said. “So our hitting will continue to get better as these continue to rack up some at-bats and get more uses to swinging the wood bats and all that kind of stuff.”