WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks dug themselves a pretty big hole early Thursday at Riverfront Stadium. It proved to be a little too deep to recover from.
The La Crosse Loggers scored four times in the top of the first, and pushed that lead to 8-0 by the fourth inning before settling for an 8-6 Northwoods League victory over the Bucks.
The Loggers (19-9, second half) took advantage of three Waterloo (6-22) errors to get off to their quick start.
“That was the difference maker right there in that first inning,” interim manager J.D. Eaton said. “We acted like we just were not ready to play tonight. We have to learn to minimize those mistakes.”
After falling behind, however, the Bucks staged a rally that began in the bottom of the fourth on a Greg Anderberg sacrifice fly. The rally continued in the seventh.
A lead-off walk by Ethan Ibarra, and a double by Parker Murdie plated Ibarra. Trey Leonard scratched Murdie home with a single, then scored himself on a wild pitch to close the gap top 8-4.
“I still think we are good hitting ball team we just have to make the m into runs,” said Ibarra who reached base in all four of his plate appearances. “We are in every game, and we fight to the end. We just have not been getting a lot of breaks this year. It seems when things go wrong they really go wrong.
Waterloo challenged one more time late as it scored twice after a Logger error in the ninth.
Kyle Smith scorched a shot down the third base line that was too hot for Peyton Lacoste to handle. As the ball rolled slowly into left field, Trey Leonard and Angelo Altavilla scored.
“Hey this team is a strong group of fighters and they will play hard each and every game, they won’t quit and I am so proud of them for that,” said Eaton. “We are just going to go out there and win as many games as we can and finish this season with a fight.”
Lalo Porras earned the win for La Crosse, working six innings and allowing five hits and just one run.
Korey Lee drove in four runs for the Loggers, while Harrison Freed went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two runs batted in.
Leonard and Smith each collected two hits for the Bucks. Waterloo and La Crosse wrap up their two-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 6
LaCrosse 401 300 000—8 10 1
Waterloo 000 100 302—6 8 3
Lalo Porras, Tyler Bujanowski (7), Jon Meyerring (9) and Mike Rothenberg. Eric Reardon, John Werner (2), Danny Kapala (5), Caleb Miley (8) and Greg Anderberg. WP—Porras (5-1). LP—Reardon (0-3). 2B—Harrison Freed (LC), Korey Lee (LC), Parker Murdie (W), Angelo Altavilla (W).
