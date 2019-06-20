WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks built a 6-1 lead through two innings, but the Eau Claire Express used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 10-9 Northwoods League win Thursday at Riverfront Stadium.
Coming off a two-game sweep of La Crosse to regain sole possession of first place in the Great Plains East Division, Waterloo saw the first seven batters for Eau Claire in the eighth reach base with five of those runners scoring.
It was the fourth straight win for the Express who moved into a tie with Waterloo for first in the division with both teams sitting one game ahead of La Crosse.
The Bucks (13-12) scored twice in the first on a Alex Ronnebaum rbi-single and a rbi-single by Matt Campos. Then in the second, Patrick Ferguson blasted a grand slam to make it 6-1.
Dylan Phillips had a run-scoring single in the fourth, and Campos hammered a solo shot in the fifth as part of a two-run inning.
But La Crosse relievers Kuster Kinlecheenie and Brannon Jordan no-hit Waterloo over the final four innings to help the Express rally for the win.
Eau Claire 102 110 050 — 10 12 1
Waterloo 240 120 000 — 9 11 0
C. Mink, J. Brown (2), K. Kinlecheenie (6), B. Jordan (8) and D. LaManna. T. Miller, W. Christopherson (5), A. Holcomb (8) and R. Teijeiro. WP — Kinlecheenie. LP — Holbcomb. Save — Jordan. 2B — EC: LaManna. Wat: Hostetler, Berry. HR — Wat: Ferguson, Campos.
