EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Eau Claire’s Nick Alvarado worked eight innings allowing just five hits as the Express handed the Waterloo Bucks a 11-3 Northwoods League loss Thursday.

Alvarado struck out eight and walked three while improving to 3-1.

Eau Claire provided Albarado with plenty of offense early, scoring once in the first and three more times in the second to stake the Express to a 4-0 lead. Eau Claire also scored in the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Nick Lopez drove in three for the Express, while Zach Gillies and David LaManna each had three hits.

Patrick Ferguson, Blake Wagenseller and R.J. Teijeiro all drove in runs for the Bucks.

The loss dropped Waterloo, the Great Plains East first-half division winners, to 3-6 and it was its second consecutive loss.

The Bucks and Express play again tonight.

Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 3

Waterloo 000 100 002 — 3 8 2

Eau Claire 130 101 41x — 11 13 1

D. Zimmerman, J. Corkery (6), P. Ferguson (8) and Rubalcaba. N. Alvarado, J. Worley (9) and D. LaManna. WP — Alvarado (3-1). LP — Zimmerman (0-1). 2B — Wat: Phillips. ECL Lopez, Dieter. 3B — EC: Burton.

