WATERLOO -- Eau Claire's Tanner Kohlhepp won a pitcher's duel with Waterloo's Zach Jones as the Express captured their second consecutive one-run victory over the Bucks Friday at Riverfront Stadium, 3-2, in Northwoods League action.
Kohlheep allowed just four hits and a run while striking out seven and walking none in seven innings to earn the win. Jones was just as good going seven innings allowing five hits, a run with four strike outs.
But the game was decided in the eighth when Spencer Myers scored on a fielder's choice. Eau Claire tacked on a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Vincent Martinez run-scoring single that plated Troy Beilsmith.
Waterloo cut its deficit to one in the bottom of the ninth on a RBI-ground out by Dylan Phillips that scored Tony Jenkins. Unfortunately, that is all the Bucks could muster as they were limited to just six hits.
Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Waterloo tied the game on an Alex Ronnebaum single that scored Phillips.
The win moved the Express two games in front of the Bucks in the Great Plains East Division race, with the two teams set to finish a four-game series Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront.
