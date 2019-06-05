WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks rallied from a 5-0 deficit to force extra innings, but the Duluth Huskies pulled out a 8-5, 10-inning victory Wednesday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.
Nic Kent scored on a wild pitch to provide Duluth the winning run in the 10th, while Ramon Enriquez added insurance with a two-run home run. Lance Ford was 4-for-5 for the Huskies.
Waterloo got a pair of doubles from both Lorenzo Elion and Alex Ronnebaum, while Mike Nyisztor was 2 for 5 with a double.
Down 5-0 in the sixth, Elion led off with a double to center field and Blake Berry followed with a single. Jake Gitter walked to load the bases, and Elion would score Waterloo's first run on a walk to Patrick Ferguson. Matt Campos followed with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, and Gitter would score on a Ronnebaum double that trimmed the Huskies advantage to 5-3.
In the seventh. Waterloo tied it as Elion doubled home Cole Brooks, and would later score on a Gitter single to center.
Waterloo and Duluth conclude their two-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m.
