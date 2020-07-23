You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Northwoods League: Bucks win third straight
0 comments
breaking
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Bucks win third straight

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks stayed red-hot winning its third-consecutive game Thursday with a 7-3 win over the Rochester Honkers at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks (12-7) scored three times in the first inning to take early control and continued to build their lead.

Oraj Anu went 3-for-4 with two runs score and two RBI’s while boosting his season batting average to .379. Jalen Smith, Xane Washington and Jayden Kiernan also collected two hits apiece.

Levi Usher and Patrick Ferguson each drove in two runs, with Ferguson blasting his fifth home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run shot that scored Washington in front of him.

Bucks’ starter Ben Olson pitched five scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Olson allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five.

Rochester hit five doubles in the game, but trailed 7-0 before making a late rally.

Waterloo next heads to Iowa-Minnesota Pod leader Willmar for a pair of games today and Saturday.

+1 
Patrick Ferguson 2019

Ferguson
+1 
Oraj Anu 2020

Anu

Waterloo 7, Rochester 3

Rochester;000;001;200 – 3;9;3

Waterloo;300;130;00x  --  7;12;0

Charles Harrison, Jack Zalasky (5), Evan Gray (7), AJ Campbell (9)  and Worbleski. Ben Olson, Nolan Meredith (6), David Vial Jr. (7), Jack Radford (9), Zach Button (9) and Kiernan. WP – Olson (1-0). LP – Harrison (0-1). 2B – Wrobleski (Roc), Denning (Roc), Sanders (Roc), Moretto (Roc), Huckstorf (Rock), Washington(Wat). HR – Ferguson (Wat).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News