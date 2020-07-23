Northwoods League: Bucks win third straight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks stayed red-hot winning its third-consecutive game Thursday with a 7-3 win over the Rochester Honkers at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks (12-7) scored three times in the first inning to take early control and continued to build their lead.

Oraj Anu went 3-for-4 with two runs score and two RBI’s while boosting his season batting average to .379. Jalen Smith, Xane Washington and Jayden Kiernan also collected two hits apiece.

Levi Usher and Patrick Ferguson each drove in two runs, with Ferguson blasting his fifth home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run shot that scored Washington in front of him.

Bucks’ starter Ben Olson pitched five scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Olson allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five.

Rochester hit five doubles in the game, but trailed 7-0 before making a late rally.

Waterloo next heads to Iowa-Minnesota Pod leader Willmar for a pair of games today and Saturday.

