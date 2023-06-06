EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Blake Burris scored on a passed ball as the Waterloo Bucks scored a 6-5 win over the Eau Claire Express Monday in Northwoods League baseball action.

The victory helped erase the memory of a 16-0 loss the Bucks suffered to the Express on Sunday and was Waterloo’s fourth win in five games to even its mark at 4-4.

Burris opened the ninth inning by getting hit by a pitch. He promptly stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout by Cameron Cromer to shortstop. He then scored one batter later.

Michael Lippe drove in a pair of runs, while Cole Hill went 30for-4 with two runs scored, and Greg Nichols had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Cortlan Castle and Brandon Fish also drove in runs.

Drew Scherbenske struck out a pair of batters while pitching a perfect bottom of the ninth to pick up the win.