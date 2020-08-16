You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwoods League: Bucks trounce Honkers, 10-1, improve to 26-13
0 comments
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Bucks trounce Honkers, 10-1, improve to 26-13

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nolan Meredith pitched six strong innings, and the Waterloo Bucks hit three home runs as it trounced the Rochester Honkers, 10-1, Sunday in Northwoods League action.

Meredith allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out five to pick up his first victory of the season.

Jalen Smith, Ryan Guardino and Peyton Williams each hit home runs, it was Williams league-best 13th blast of the season.

The game was knotted 1-1 in the sixth when the Bucks broke the game open late scoring nine of their 10 runs over the final four innings.

Smith’s two-run blast in the sixth was the game winner. It was Smith’s fourth home run of the season. Guardino hit a two-run shot in the seventh, and Williams added a two-run blast in the ninth.

Williams finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and has now driven in 33 runs in 31 games. 

Waterloo improved to 26-13 overall and hold a half game lead over St. Cloud in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

The Bucks host Rochester tonight at 6:35 p.m.

+1 
Peyton Williams

Williams

 Courtesy Photo
+1 
Nolan Meredith 2020

Meredith

Waterloo 10, Rochester 1

Waterloo;000;102;223  --  10;7;0

Rochester;000;100;000  --  1;4;2

Nolan Meredith, Jake Hilmer (7), Alex Schoessler (8), Zach Button (9) and Snep. Larson Kindeich, Ben Strassman (7), Ben Byom (8), Michael Anderson (9) and Tweedt. WP – Meredith (1-2). LP – Kindeich (1-3). 2B – Roc: Shaver. HR – Wat: Smith (4), Guardino (1), Williams (13). Roc: Simmons.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Northwoods League: Bucks stay perfect against Rochester
Baseball

Northwoods League: Bucks stay perfect against Rochester

  • Updated

Reliever Will Christophersen won his third game of the season, and Jake Hilmer picked up the save working two scoreless innings. The win also extended Waterloo’s Minnesota-Iowa Pod division lead to one-full game over idle St. Cloud with four regular-season games remaining for the Bucks (25-13).

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News