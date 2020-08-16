Northwoods League: Bucks trounce Honkers, 10-1, improve to 26-13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nolan Meredith pitched six strong innings, and the Waterloo Bucks hit three home runs as it trounced the Rochester Honkers, 10-1, Sunday in Northwoods League action.

Meredith allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out five to pick up his first victory of the season.

Jalen Smith, Ryan Guardino and Peyton Williams each hit home runs, it was Williams league-best 13th blast of the season.

The game was knotted 1-1 in the sixth when the Bucks broke the game open late scoring nine of their 10 runs over the final four innings.

Smith’s two-run blast in the sixth was the game winner. It was Smith’s fourth home run of the season. Guardino hit a two-run shot in the seventh, and Williams added a two-run blast in the ninth.

Williams finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and has now driven in 33 runs in 31 games.

Waterloo improved to 26-13 overall and hold a half game lead over St. Cloud in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

The Bucks host Rochester tonight at 6:35 p.m.

