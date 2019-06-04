WATERLOO -- Caleb LittleJim went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs as the Waterloo Bucks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 10-6 Northwoods League win over the Mankato Moondogs Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.
LittleJim hit a solo home run in the third, and had a two-run single in the fourth as part of a five-run inning that broke the game open for the Bucks (5-3). The home run was LittleJim's second of the season and he now has eight RBIs.
Jake Gitter added a 2-for-2 effort with 3 RBIs, while Matt Campos scored three times and Lorenzo Elion had three hits for Waterloo.
Adam Ketelsen worked five innings allowing five hits and an earned run to pick up the win.
Waterloo hosts Duluth tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
