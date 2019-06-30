THUNDER BAY, Canada — The Waterloo Bucks are suddenly clinging to a narrow lead in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains East Division with just two games remaining in the first half.
Waterloo collapsed late Sunday night, committing six errors and allowing seven runs in the seventh inning of a second consecutive loss at Thunder Bay, 8-1. The Bucks (18-16) now lead an Eau Claire team (17-17) that has won its last three games by a single game atop the division standings.
Starter Jack Parkinson gave Waterloo six quality innings on Sunday — allowing just one run while scattering six hits with a walk — before Thunder Bay sent eight hitters to the plate against relief pitcher Brett Lockwood in the bottom of the seventh. That lengthy inning included four Waterloo fielding errors.
The Bucks were silenced on offense by Thunder Bay starter Austin Breazeale. He worked 8 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Waterloo didn’t score its first run until Blake Berry drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth. A pair of flyball outs then ended the threat.
The Bucks’ stay in Thunder Bay continues today with a 1:35 p.m. game.
Thunder Bay 8, Waterloo 1
Waterloo 000 000 001 — 1 5 6
Thunder Bay 100 000 70x — 8 11 0
Parkinson, Lockwood (7), Corkery (7) and Teijero. Breazeale, Kern (9) and Hernandez. WP — Breazeale (2-1). LP — Parkinson (1-3). 2B — Hostetler (Wat), Grilli, Hernandez (TB). 3B — Engel (TB). HR — Engel (TB).
