Northwoods League: Bucks stay perfect against Rochester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks won their ninth game in as many tries against the Rochester Honkers Friday, scoring an 5-3, lightning-shortened Northwoods League victory Friday at Mayo Field.

Lightning struck in the top of the eight and after a delay, the game was officially called.

Reliever Will Christophersen won his third game of the season, and Jake Hilmer picked up the save working two scoreless innings. The win also extended Waterloo’s Minnesota-Iowa Pod division lead to one-full game over idle St. Cloud with four regular-season games remaining for the Bucks (25-13).

Rochester scored all three of its runs in the fourth on a Tanner Tweedt’s three-run home run that tied the game.

Charley Hesse gave Waterloo an early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the second.

Waterloo took the lead for good in the fifth when Ryan Guardino delivered a run-scoring single, and Brett McCleary scored on wild pitch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.