Northwoods League: Bucks stay perfect against Rochester
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Bucks stay perfect against Rochester

Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks won their ninth game in as many tries against the Rochester Honkers Friday, scoring an 5-3, lightning-shortened Northwoods League victory Friday at Mayo  Field.

Lightning struck in the top of the eight and after a delay, the game was officially called.

Reliever Will Christophersen won his third game of the season, and Jake Hilmer picked up the save working two scoreless innings. The win also extended Waterloo’s Minnesota-Iowa Pod division lead to one-full game over idle St. Cloud with four regular-season games remaining for the Bucks (25-13).

Rochester scored all three of its runs in the fourth on a Tanner Tweedt’s three-run home run that tied the game.

Charley Hesse gave Waterloo  an early 2-0  lead with a two-run home run in the second.

Waterloo took the lead for good in the fifth when Ryan Guardino delivered a run-scoring single, and Brett McCleary scored on wild pitch.

Waterloo 5, Rochester 3 (8)

Waterloo;020;120;00  --  5;7;0

Rochester;000;300;00  --  3;3;0

Jack Radford, Will Christophersen (4), Jake Hilmer (6) and Snep. Charles Harrison, Ben Byrm (5), Michael Anderson 6) and Tweedt. WP – Christopherson (3-0). LP—Byom (0-1). Save – Hilmer (1)

2B – Corio (Roc). 3B – Doremus (Wat). HR – Tweedt (Roc), Hesse (Wat).

