BISMARCK, N.D. — Myles Emmerson and Trey Leonard each drove in two runs to back up strong pitching from Ryan Lane and Jakob Kirman as the Waterloo Bucks earned 6-1 victory in the opener of a Northwoods League doubleheader Wednesday against the Bismarck Larks.
In the nightcap, Hendry Rodriguez threw eight innings of six-hit ball, striking out 10 to pick up the win as the Larks snapped a two-game Waterloo win streak with a 5-0 win. Matthew Warkentin hit his 11th home run and 14th double for the Larks, driving in three.
Lane pitched five innings allowed just four hits, while strike out three and walking three, before Kirman fired four innings of three-hit shutout ball to earn his fourth save of the season.
Trailing 1-0, Waterloo took the lead in the top of the third a Leonard double plated Dawnoven Smith. Kyle Smith put the Bucks ahead when he scored on a Brendan Hueth groundout with one out.
Kyle Smith finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Waterloo returns home to host La Crosse tonight at 6:35 p.m. inside Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo 6-0, Bismarck 1-5
FIRST GAME
Waterloo 002 020 020 — 6 11 0
Bismarck 100 000 000 — 1 7 1
Lane, Kirman (6) and Anderberg. Arias, Ponsgione, (5), Treyes (7) and Williams. WP — Lane (2-1). LP — Arias (1-1). Save — Kirman (4). 2B — Wat: Leonard, Altavilla, Anderberg.
SECOND GAME
Waterloo 000 000 000 — 0 6 1
Bismarck 000 302 00x — 5 8 1
Froom, Reaser (3), Mulvaney (4), Nelson 7) and Emmerson. Rodriguez, Munden (9) and Farnell. WP — Rodriguez (5-3). LP — Reaser (1-1). 2B — Bis: Warkentin. HR — Bis: Warkentin.
