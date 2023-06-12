WATERLOO – Three Willmar pitchers combined to allow just one hit as the Stingers downed the Waterloo Bucks Sunday, 5-0, in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks had just four base runners in the game as Mitch Gutknecht, Chris Rofe and Zach Chonkich combined to strikeout 12 Waterloo batters.

Gutknecht picked up the win working five innings, allowing a hit, two walks and recording six strike outs.

Willmer scored three times in the top of the first, once on a wild pitch, another on a steal of home and the third on an RBI-single by Kyle Payne.

Waterloo’s only hit was a single to right by Michael Lippe in the second inning.

The Bucks (4-10) are back in action tonight at home against LaCrosse in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Riverfront.