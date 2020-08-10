You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwoods League: Bucks shutdown by Stingers, 5-1
0 comments
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Bucks shutdown by Stingers, 5-1

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WILLMAR, Minn. – John Bezdicek allowed just one hit and struck out 12 as the Willmar Stingers handed the Waterloo Bucks a 5-1 Northwoods League loss Monday.

Bezdicek carried a no hitter into the sixth inning only to have the Bucks’ Brett McCleary break it up with a one-out home run to centerfield that made the score, 3-1.

But the Stingers (19-15) added two more in the seventh and Waterloo (21-12) managed just two hits in the loss.

Bezdicek walked two and improved to 3-1 with a 1.23 earned run average.

The Bucks and Stingers play again tonight in Willmar with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Willmar 5, Waterloo 1

Waterloo;000;001;000  --  1;2;0

Willmar;000;210;20x  --  5;10;0

Jack Radford, Alec Huertas (3), Will Christophersen (8)  and Brett McCleary.  John Bezdicek, Wyatt Thompson (8) and  WP – Bezdicek (3-1). LP – Huertas (2-1). 2B – Wilber (Will). HR – McCleary  (Wat).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB considering plan to play all 2020 games in empty Arizona stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News