Northwoods League: Bucks shutdown by Stingers, 5-1

WILLMAR, Minn. – John Bezdicek allowed just one hit and struck out 12 as the Willmar Stingers handed the Waterloo Bucks a 5-1 Northwoods League loss Monday.

Bezdicek carried a no hitter into the sixth inning only to have the Bucks’ Brett McCleary break it up with a one-out home run to centerfield that made the score, 3-1.

But the Stingers (19-15) added two more in the seventh and Waterloo (21-12) managed just two hits in the loss.

Bezdicek walked two and improved to 3-1 with a 1.23 earned run average.

The Bucks and Stingers play again tonight in Willmar with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

