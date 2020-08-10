Northwoods League: Bucks shutdown by Stingers, 5-1

-
WILLMAR, Minn. – John Bezdicek allowed just one hit and struck out 12 as the Willmar Stingers handed the Waterloo Bucks a 5-1 Northwoods League loss Monday.
Bezdicek carried a no hitter into the sixth inning only to have the Bucks’ Brett McCleary break it up with a one-out home run to centerfield that made the score, 3-1.
But the Stingers (19-15) added two more in the seventh and Waterloo (21-12) managed just two hits in the loss.
Bezdicek walked two and improved to 3-1 with a 1.23 earned run average.
The Bucks and Stingers play again tonight in Willmar with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Willmar 5, Waterloo 1
Waterloo;000;001;000 -- 1;2;0
Willmar;000;210;20x -- 5;10;0
Jack Radford, Alec Huertas (3), Will Christophersen (8) and Brett McCleary. John Bezdicek, Wyatt Thompson (8) and WP – Bezdicek (3-1). LP – Huertas (2-1). 2B – Wilber (Will). HR – McCleary (Wat).
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
