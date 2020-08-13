You are the owner of this article.
Northwoods League: Bucks rally to beat Honkers, 7-5
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Bucks rally to beat Honkers, 7-5

Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks rallied to score four times in the top of the ninth to pull out a 7-5 Northwoods League victory Thursday over the Rochester Honkers.

The Bucks (24-12) winning rally started with a walk to Nathan Bandy. With one out, Ethan Copeland walked and Jalen Smith drove Bandy home with a single to center.

Peyton Williams then followed with a double to center to plate Smith, and Ryan Guardino drove Williams home for the game winner on an infield single.  

Brett McCleary’s two-run single in third gave the Bucks an early 3-1 lead, but the Honkers scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth to take the lead.

Smith had four hits and scored four times as he bumped his averaged to .375. 

The win kept Waterloo a half-game in front of St. Cloud for first in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod.

Waterloo 7, Rochester 5

Waterloo;102;000;004  --  7;8;1

Rochester;101;111;000  --  5;10;2

Duncan Davitt, Kevin Lyons (5), Alex Schoessler (7), Zach Button (9) and McCleary. Salvatore Ferro, Ben Strassman (6), Damon Rademacher (7), Garrett Kellogg-Clarke (9) and Shaver. 2B – Tweedt (Roc), Moretto (Roc), Smith (Wat), Williams (Wat). HR – Corio (Roc).

