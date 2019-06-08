{{featured_button_text}}
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The Waterloo Bucks trailed 7-0, 9-0 and 13-6 at one point Saturday in a Northwoods League game at Eau Claire.

In the end, however, Waterloo dropped a 13-12 decision to the Express as its rally fell short. The victory helped Eau Claire completed a two-game sweep of the Bucks (6-6).

The Express scored seven times in the second inning, highlighted by Sam Kohnle's three-run home run, and built its lead to 9-0 before Waterloo scored six times in the top of the fifth inning.

The Bucks' big inning saw Patrick Ferguson hit a grand slam. But Eau Claire answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, before Waterloo struck back in the seventh with four, including Bryce Wooldridge's three-run double. The Bucks got two more in the top of the eighth, but that would be it.

Waterloo returns to action today at home against Rochester at 2:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

