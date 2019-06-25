WATERLOO -- Bennett Hostetler hit a two-out triple off the right-center wall and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to help the Waterloo Bucks pull out a 6-5 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers Tuesday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.
The win helped maintain the Bucks' Great Plains East Division lead as they head on a first-half ending seven-game road trip starting in La Crosse today.
The Loggers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but after Mike Nyisztor scored in the second, and La Crosse extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the third, Waterloo responded.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bucks' got run-scoring hits from Patrick Ferguson, Blake Berry and Alonzo Rubalcaba to tie the game at 4-all. Each team scored in the seventh, before Hostetler's late-inning heroics sent Bucks fans home happy.
Ferguson, Berry and Rubalcaba all had two hits in the game. Ferguson and Nysiztor each had doubles.
Will Christopherson fired a scoreless eighth inning, working around an error and then a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.