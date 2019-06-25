{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Bennett Hostetler hit a two-out triple off the right-center wall and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to help the Waterloo Bucks pull out a 6-5 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers Tuesday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

The win helped maintain the Bucks' Great Plains East Division lead as they head on a first-half ending seven-game road trip starting in La Crosse today.

The Loggers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but after Mike Nyisztor scored in the second, and La Crosse extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the third, Waterloo responded.

The Bucks' got run-scoring hits from Patrick Ferguson, Blake Berry and Alonzo Rubalcaba to tie the game at 4-all. Each team scored in the seventh, before Hostetler's late-inning heroics sent Bucks fans home happy.

Ferguson, Berry and Rubalcaba all had two hits in the game. Ferguson and Nysiztor each had doubles.

Will Christopherson fired a scoreless eighth inning, working around an error and then a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the win.

