Northwoods League: Bucks go big in 10-6 win over Rochester
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks hammered six extra bases hits en route to a 10-6 Northwoods League win over the Rochester Honkers Wednesday.

Patrick Ferguson collected his fourth home run and drove in two, while Tristan Peterson had a home run and double in addition to scoring three times for Waterloo.

Oraj Anu and Jayden Kiernan also were part of the hit part as Onu went 3-for-5, and Kiernan went 2-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs.

All told, the Bucks collected 13 hits in improving to 11-7 overall.

All the offense was enough for Blake Corsentino to earn his first win of the season as he worked five innings allowing five hits, three runs and recording five strikeouts.

Waterloo hosts Rochester tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo 10, Rochester 6

 Waterloo;140;005;000 --  10;13;1

Rochester;100;112;00x  --  6;9;2

Blake Corsentino, Beau Balado (6), Will Chirstopherson (7), Christian McGowan (9) and Rubalcaba. Tanner Cunha, Garrett Kellogg-Clakre (5), Salvatore Ferro (6), T. Palmer Michelson (9)  and Tweedt. WP – Corsentino (1-0). LP – Cunha (0-2). 2B – Peterson (Wat), Usher (Wat), Anu (Wat), Kiernan (Wat). HR – Ferguson (Wat), Peterson (Wat).

