DULUTH, Minn. -- Tyler Miller and two relievers combined to throw a four-hit shutout as the Waterloo Bucks completed a four-game sweep of the Duluth Huskies Thursday in Northwoods League action.

Miller tossed six innings of three-hit ball, walking none and striking out four before Jack Corkery and Alec Holcomb completed the shutout with three innings of work that saw just one Huskie hit and no walks.

The series sweep was convincing in every way as the Bucks outscored Duluth, 38-10, over the four games.

Thursday, Lorenzo Elion opened the scoring for Waterloo when his sacrifice fly to right scored Bennett Hostetler in the fourth. In the fifth, the Bucks extended their lead to 3-0 when Cole Brooks and Bryce Wooldridge both scored on a two-out error.

Waterloo put the game away with a five run ninth inning, highlighted by Elion's two-run triple that scored Jake Gitter and Greg Anderberg.

The Bucks improved to 10-8 with the win and remain in the first place of the Great Plains East Division. Waterloo opens a two-game set with Thunder Bay tonight at Riverfront Stadium with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

