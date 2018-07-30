Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BISMARCK, N.D. — A pair of four-run innings propel the Bismarck Larks to an 8-4 Northwoods League victory over the Waterloo Bucks Monday.

With the game scoreless, Bismarck (33-28) scored four times in the fourth off Waterloo starter Christian Griffin, and then tagged Bucks’ reliever Danny Kapala for four more in the bottom of the fifth.

Waterloo (14-45) scored once in the seventh and three times in the top of the ninth as Brendan Hueth went 2-for-5 with a run score, RBI and a stolen base. Ethan Ibarra went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored.

The Bucks could not take advantage of nine walks issued to them as they left 12 runners on base.

Waterloo and Bismarck continue a four-game set tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck 8, Waterloo 4

Waterloo 000 000 103 — 4 7 3

Bismarck 000 440 00x — 8 8 1

C. Griffin, D. Kapala (5), R. Reaser (5), J. Nelson (7) and Anderberg. Z. Jones, Treyes (7), Greco (8), Meylan (9) and Farnell. WP — Jones (2-2). LP — Griffin (0-7). 2B — Wat: Ibarra. Bis: Montes, Stevens, Bartels. 3B — Bis: Warkentin.

