BISMARCK, N.D. — A pair of four-run innings propel the Bismarck Larks to an 8-4 Northwoods League victory over the Waterloo Bucks Monday.
With the game scoreless, Bismarck (33-28) scored four times in the fourth off Waterloo starter Christian Griffin, and then tagged Bucks’ reliever Danny Kapala for four more in the bottom of the fifth.
Waterloo (14-45) scored once in the seventh and three times in the top of the ninth as Brendan Hueth went 2-for-5 with a run score, RBI and a stolen base. Ethan Ibarra went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored.
The Bucks could not take advantage of nine walks issued to them as they left 12 runners on base.
Waterloo and Bismarck continue a four-game set tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Bismarck 8, Waterloo 4
Waterloo 000 000 103 — 4 7 3
Bismarck 000 440 00x — 8 8 1
C. Griffin, D. Kapala (5), R. Reaser (5), J. Nelson (7) and Anderberg. Z. Jones, Treyes (7), Greco (8), Meylan (9) and Farnell. WP — Jones (2-2). LP — Griffin (0-7). 2B — Wat: Ibarra. Bis: Montes, Stevens, Bartels. 3B — Bis: Warkentin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.