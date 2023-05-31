Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – A pair of three-run innings propelled the Rochester Honkers to a 7-3 win over the Waterloo Bucks Tuesday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium,

The Honkers took a 3-0 lead in the fifth with the first of their two three-run innings, and then made it 6-0 in the sixth.

Waterloo scored twice in the sixth and scored again in the seventh but the rally fell short as the Bucks have opened the season with back-to-back losses to Rochester.

Michael Lippe, Marcus Heusohn and Greg Nichols all drove in runs for Waterloo. Nichols was 2-for-4, while Blake Burris and Cortlan Castle also collected two hits in the game.