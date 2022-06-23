 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Northwoods League: Bucks fall to Honkers, 9-8

  • 0
Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER – The Waterloo Bucks overcame a 7-1 early deficit to tie the game late, but the Rochester Honkers walked-off with a, 9-8, Northwoods League victory Wednesday.

The Honkers built a 7-2 lead through the first three innings, before the Bucks stormed back in the fifth with a four-run inning.

Ryan Grabosch had a two-run single and Colin Kasperbauer delivered a two-run double for Waterloo during the fifth. Kasperbauer then homered as part of a two-run seventh that tied the game at 8-all.

Rochester, however, won it on a two-out Theo Hardy run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bucks lose 8-4 in home opener

Bucks lose 8-4 in home opener

Early pitching strugges for the Waterloo Bucks, and a dominant display of hitting by St. Cloud would define the Bucks' Northwoods League home opener Monday at Riverfront Stadium.

Storm cuts Bucks rally short, Eau Claire wins 4-1

Storm cuts Bucks rally short, Eau Claire wins 4-1

Waterloo was on the brink of a potential rally with the tying run at bat when lightning streaked across the horizon. According to Northwoods League rules, a game that’s rained out after five complete innings is called with the standing score.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News