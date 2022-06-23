Northwoods League: Bucks fall to Honkers, 9-8

ROCHESTER – The Waterloo Bucks overcame a 7-1 early deficit to tie the game late, but the Rochester Honkers walked-off with a, 9-8, Northwoods League victory Wednesday.

The Honkers built a 7-2 lead through the first three innings, before the Bucks stormed back in the fifth with a four-run inning.

Ryan Grabosch had a two-run single and Colin Kasperbauer delivered a two-run double for Waterloo during the fifth. Kasperbauer then homered as part of a two-run seventh that tied the game at 8-all.

Rochester, however, won it on a two-out Theo Hardy run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth.

