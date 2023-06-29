DULUTH, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks jumped out to a 4-0 lead Wednesday in a Northwoods League game against the Duluth Huskies, but once Duluth’s bats awakened the Bucks could not maintain pace.

Duluth banged out 12 hits and took advantage of 10 walks issued to them by Waterloo pitchers to score a 13-7 win.

Waterloo Christian Smith homered and scored twice, while Elliot Good went 3-for-5 and scored twice. Ben Wilmes went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs as both his hits were doubles.

On Tuesday, in a 9-5 win over LaCrosse, Smith went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs while also scoring twice.

Brandon Fish, Cole Hill and Ben Gallaher all drove in two runs, additionally.